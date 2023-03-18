No. 22 TCU 72, Arizona St. 70

Washington 4-8 3-3 11, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 0-0 4, Des.Cambridge 4-15 0-0 10, Collins 4-8 0-2 8, Horne 5-9 3-4 17, Gaffney 2-2 1-3 5, Neal 2-4 0-0 5, Muhammad 2-2 2-2 7, Brennan 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 25-52 12-18 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason