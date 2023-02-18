No. 20 UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

Ndefo 5-9 2-2 13, Samuel 6-10 4-5 16, Dawes 6-17 3-3 16, Odukale 3-9 1-2 7, Richmond 0-2 0-0 0, Jam.Harris 0-4 1-2 1, T.Jackson 1-2 0-1 2, T.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-15 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason