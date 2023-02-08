No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Dalger 4-9 4-7 13, Selebangue 3-4 0-3 6, Betson 2-8 0-0 5, Griffin 4-15 2-2 11, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, McWright 0-6 2-2 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Embery-Simpson 0-5 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-14 42.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason