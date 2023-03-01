No. 19 UCLA 81, Arizona St. 70, OT

Mokwuah 3-7 0-0 6, Crisp 3-7 2-2 9, Hunt 0-9 6-8 6, Simmons 8-19 1-1 17, Skinner 8-18 6-8 26, Newman 0-0 2-2 2, Erikstrup 0-2 0-0 0, Sousa 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 24-65 17-21 70
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason