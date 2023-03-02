No. 19 UCLA 73, No. 21 Arizona 59

Bessoir 7-15 2-2 18, Brown 4-5 1-1 9, Conti 2-7 2-2 8, Osborne 6-13 6-7 18, Rice 1-5 7-8 9, Iwuala 0-0 0-0 0, Jaquez 2-4 0-0 4, Masikewich 0-0 2-2 2, Sontag 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-6 2-2 5, Totals 23-55 22-24 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason