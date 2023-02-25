No. 19 Texas 67, No. 13 Oklahoma 45

Gaston 5-10 2-4 12, Faye 0-1 1-2 1, Gonzales 6-14 5-6 19, Harmon 7-15 0-2 14, Holle 4-8 0-0 11, Jones 5-8 0-0 10, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 8-14 67
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason