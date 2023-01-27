No. 19 Arizona 61, Washington 54

Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, Schwartz 6-11 1-2 13, Van Dyke 6-12 1-1 16, Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver 1-4 0-1 2, Grothaus 1-1 1-2 3, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ladine 1-6 2-2 5, Stines 4-8 2-2 11, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 7-10 54
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason