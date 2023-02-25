No. 18 UConn 95, St. John's 86

Karaban 1-5 0-0 2, Sanogo 5-9 8-10 18, Hawkins 6-18 4-4 20, Jackson 5-6 4-5 15, Newton 2-7 3-6 8, Alleyne 3-6 2-2 8, Calcaterra 4-6 4-4 15, Clingan 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 30-64 26-33 95.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason