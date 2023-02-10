No. 18 UCLA 62, Oregon St. 54

Mitrovic 4-8 0-0 8, Aaron 1-4 0-0 3, Mannen 3-6 1-2 9, von Oelhoffen 1-9 1-2 4, Yeaney 5-12 0-0 10, Beers 0-1 3-4 3, Gardiner 2-4 2-2 6, Blacklock 1-2 1-3 4, Hansford 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 2-4 1-2 5, Pietsch 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-53 9-15 54
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason