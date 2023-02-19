No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 48

Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 3-9 2-2 9, Quinerly 6-18 2-2 16, Smith 3-12 3-4 12, Watson 1-8 1-2 3, Beh 2-4 1-2 5, Diggs 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 3-4 3, Totals 15-56 12-16 48
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason