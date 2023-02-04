No. 16 Xavier 96, St. John's 71

Stanley 2-3 1-2 5, Soriano 3-7 0-2 6, Addae-Wusu 3-10 5-5 14, Alexander 4-12 0-2 8, Storr 5-12 2-2 14, Curbelo 6-14 0-1 13, Pinzon 3-6 0-0 7, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-4 1-2 4, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 9-16 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason