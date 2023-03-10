No. 15 Texas 60, Kansas St. 42

Shematsi 0-6 1-2 1, Brylee Glenn 1-4 0-2 2, Jaelyn Glenn 5-12 2-2 15, Gregory 3-10 1-2 8, Sundell 4-9 1-1 9, Maupin 1-2 0-0 2, Ebert 1-4 1-3 3, Greer 1-2 0-3 2, Totals 16-49 6-15 42
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason