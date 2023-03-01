Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 14 UConn 88, DePaul 59

J.Johnson 3-11 2-2 10, Penn 2-6 2-3 6, Ongenda 6-11 5-7 17, Gibson 2-10 0-0 5, Terry 3-5 0-0 8, Murphy 2-6 1-2 5, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 2-7 2-2 6, Raimey 0-1 0-0 0, Anei 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 12-16 59.

UCONN (23-7)

Karaban 4-9 1-1 11, Sanogo 11-14 3-3 26, Hawkins 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 3-4 4-6 11, Newton 5-7 0-0 12, Calcaterra 3-5 0-0 9, Alleyne 2-4 0-0 4, Clingan 5-8 0-0 10, S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-2 0-0 0, Springs 1-1 0-0 2, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 8-10 88.

Halftime_UConn 51-19. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-15 (J.Johnson 2-4, Terry 2-4, Gibson 1-5, Gebrewhit 0-2), UConn 10-23 (Calcaterra 3-5, Newton 2-3, Karaban 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Sanogo 1-2, Hawkins 1-6, Roumoglou 0-1). Rebounds_DePaul 24 (Ongenda 6), UConn 35 (Jackson 8). Assists_DePaul 5 (Gibson 2), UConn 24 (Jackson 9). Total Fouls_DePaul 13, UConn 13. A_15,564 (16,294).

