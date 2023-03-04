No. 12 Texas 80, Kansas St. 52

Gaston 7-13 2-2 16, Faye 3-5 2-3 8, Gonzales 5-14 8-9 21, Harmon 2-10 0-0 4, Holle 4-9 1-1 10, Jones 7-9 3-3 17, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 16-18 80
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason