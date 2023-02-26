No. 12 Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68

Bowen 2-7 0-0 5, Saxen 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 7-12 11-15 27, Mahaney 3-10 1-2 9, Ducas 4-6 0-0 10, Jefferson 3-4 2-2 9, Marciulionis 1-2 1-2 3, Wessels 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 22-46 16-22 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason