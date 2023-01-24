No. 11 TCU 79, Oklahoma 52

J.Groves 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 3-6 2-2 8, T.Groves 1-2 0-0 2, Sherfield 2-11 0-0 5, Uzan 1-10 0-0 2, Cortes 2-5 0-1 5, Noland 4-6 1-1 11, Godwin 4-8 1-1 9, Oweh 1-6 1-2 3, Schroder 1-3 2-3 4, Bamisile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-10 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason