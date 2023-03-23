No. 10 UConn 88, Arkansas 65

K.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Black 5-12 9-11 20, Council 4-12 8-9 17, Davis 1-10 0-0 3, Smith 4-9 1-1 11, Walsh 1-5 0-1 2, Makhi.Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 2-2 1-3 5, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Pinion 0-2 0-0 0, Dunning 2-3 0-0 4, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-27 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason