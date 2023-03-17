Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 10 UConn 87, Iona 63

Joseph 4-8 0-0 8, Shema 0-5 0-0 0, Clayton 4-10 4-4 15, JeanLouis 5-10 1-2 13, Jenkins 4-13 6-7 14, Jefferson 1-2 0-1 3, Ibine Ayo 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Brookshire 1-2 0-0 3, Sunday 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-57 12-16 63.

UCONN (26-8)

Karaban 2-5 0-0 6, Sanogo 13-17 2-3 28, Hawkins 3-11 4-4 13, Jackson 4-9 0-0 10, Newton 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 2-5 2-2 8, Calcaterra 2-4 0-0 6, Clingan 5-7 2-3 12, Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 12-14 87.

Halftime_Iona 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Iona 7-16 (Clayton 3-6, JeanLouis 2-3, Jefferson 1-1, Brookshire 1-2, Ibine Ayo 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Shema 0-2), UConn 11-25 (Hawkins 3-7, Alleyne 2-3, Calcaterra 2-3, Karaban 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Diarra 0-1, Newton 0-2). Rebounds_Iona 25 (Joseph 5), UConn 43 (Sanogo 13). Assists_Iona 9 (Jenkins 5), UConn 24 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Iona 13, UConn 15. A_14,010 (15,229).

