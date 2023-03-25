Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 10 UConn 82, No. 9 Gonzaga 54

Karaban 5-9 0-0 12, Sanogo 3-11 4-4 10, Hawkins 6-15 2-3 20, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Newton 2-7 4-6 8, Alleyne 3-5 1-1 8, Calcaterra 3-7 0-0 8, Clingan 3-6 0-0 6, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-2 0-0 0, Roumoglou 1-1 0-0 2, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 11-14 82.

GONZAGA (31-6)

Timme 5-14 2-4 12, Watson 3-4 0-4 6, Bolton 2-7 1-2 6, Hickman 0-5 0-0 0, Strawther 4-15 3-3 11, Smith 2-4 3-4 8, Gregg 2-5 2-3 6, Sallis 2-5 1-2 5, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 12-22 54.

Halftime_UConn 39-32. 3-Point Goals_UConn 11-31 (Hawkins 6-10, Calcaterra 2-5, Karaban 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Sanogo 0-1, Hurley 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Newton 0-3), Gonzaga 2-20 (Smith 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Harris 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2, Hickman 0-4, Strawther 0-6). Rebounds_UConn 45 (Sanogo 10), Gonzaga 36 (Timme 10). Assists_UConn 21 (Jackson 10), Gonzaga 13 (Hickman 5). Total Fouls_UConn 18, Gonzaga 12.

More for you
Written By