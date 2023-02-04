Skip to main content
No. 10 Texas 69, Kansas St. 66

Allen 1-5 6-8 8, Disu 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Carr 4-10 2-2 10, Hunter 4-8 1-2 10, Bishop 6-11 2-3 14, Rice 2-6 8-9 14, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-24 69.

KANSAS ST. (18-5)

Johnson 6-10 2-4 16, N'Guessan 2-3 0-0 5, Tomlin 2-6 4-4 8, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Nowell 4-11 2-2 10, Sills 4-6 2-4 11, Iyiola 1-2 4-4 6, Massoud 1-9 2-2 5, Greene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 16-20 66.

Halftime_Kansas St. 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-16 (Rice 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Bishop 0-1, Carr 0-5), Kansas St. 6-19 (Johnson 2-3, Carter 1-1, N'Guessan 1-1, Sills 1-2, Massoud 1-6, Tomlin 0-1, Nowell 0-5). Rebounds_Texas 29 (Rice 10), Kansas St. 30 (Nowell, Iyiola 6). Assists_Texas 15 (Allen, Carr 4), Kansas St. 11 (Nowell, Sills 3). Total Fouls_Texas 21, Kansas St. 19.

