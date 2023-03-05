Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 1 Houston 67, Memphis 65

Roberts 0-0 1-2 1, J.Walker 4-8 0-1 10, Mark 6-10 2-2 16, Sasser 4-12 2-3 13, Shead 6-16 2-3 16, Sharp 2-4 0-0 5, Chaney 2-3 0-0 4, Arceneaux 1-1 0-1 2, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 7-12 67.

MEMPHIS (23-8)

C.Lawson 3-5 2-2 10, Williams 2-7 4-4 8, Davis 6-18 11-12 26, Hardaway 0-1 2-2 2, McCadden 2-8 1-2 5, Dandridge 4-7 1-1 9, Lomax 2-5 0-0 5, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 21-23 65.

Halftime_Houston 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Houston 10-28 (Sasser 3-9, Mark 2-4, J.Walker 2-5, Shead 2-7, Sharp 1-3), Memphis 6-18 (Davis 3-7, C.Lawson 2-3, Lomax 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Hardaway 0-1, Williams 0-1, McCadden 0-2). Rebounds_Houston 27 (Mark 8), Memphis 28 (Dandridge 7). Assists_Houston 13 (Shead 7), Memphis 12 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Memphis 16. A_18,436 (18,119).

