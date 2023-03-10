No. 1 Houston 60, East Carolina 46

Ausar 6-10 6-8 18, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Debaut 1-1 1-4 3, Felton 3-15 1-3 8, Jad.Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Diboundje 3-12 0-0 7, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 11-20 46.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason