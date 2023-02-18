Nicholls 84, Incarnate Word 74

Payne 1-4 0-0 2, Cisse 6-13 8-8 23, Miller 0-4 2-2 2, Morgan 8-14 0-0 23, Swaby 3-5 2-2 9, Krause 2-4 0-0 4, Griscti 2-5 0-0 5, Dennis 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 24-53 14-14 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason