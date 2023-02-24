Niagara 76, Fairfield 68

Cook 2-3 2-3 6, Jeanne-Rose 6-10 4-6 17, Willis 3-4 0-0 7, Fields 1-8 0-0 3, Leach 2-7 3-4 8, Long 6-10 2-2 17, Wojcik 3-7 0-0 7, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Johns 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 11-15 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason