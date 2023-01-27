Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Padgett 1-5 0-0 3, Roberts 7-12 0-0 14, Brennen 1-3 1-2 4, Nelson 6-13 3-4 16, Watson 2-5 4-5 9, Stewart 1-4 1-2 3, Hayun 2-4 0-1 5, Jewell 2-3 2-2 6, Cisse 0-1 2-2 2, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 13-18 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason