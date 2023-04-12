Skip to main content Turn off refresh
New York Knicks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 77 35.5 658-1432 .459 218-636 402-531 .757 1936 25.1
Brunson 68 35.0 587-1195 .491 134-322 325-392 .829 1633 24.0
Barrett 73 33.9 510-1176 .434 121-390 290-392 .740 1431 19.6
Quickley 81 28.9 419-936 .448 168-454 203-248 .819 1209 14.9
Grimes 71 29.9 282-602 .468 157-407 78-98 .796 799 11.3
Hart 25 30.0 92-157 .586 27-52 45-57 .789 256 10.2
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 59 27.0 188-280 .671 0-0 59-122 .484 435 7.4
Toppin 67 15.7 187-419 .446 85-247 38-47 .809 497 7.4
Fournier 27 17.0 56-166 .337 35-114 18-21 .857 165 6.1
Rose 27 12.5 61-159 .384 19-63 11-12 .917 152 5.6
Hartenstein 82 19.8 175-327 .535 8-37 48-71 .676 406 5.0
McBride 64 11.9 77-215 .358 40-134 28-42 .667 222 3.5
Sims 52 15.6 83-107 .776 0-1 12-16 .750 178 3.4
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Keels 3 2.7 1-4 .250 1-4 0-0 .000 3 1.0
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
TEAM 82 243.4 3444-7328 .470 1037-2930 1589-2087 .761 9514 116.0
OPPONENTS 82 243.4 3343-7229 .462 1068-2992 1520-1943 .782 9274 113.1
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 141 626 767 10.0 316 4.1 233 1 49 216 21
Brunson 40 201 241 3.5 421 6.2 152 0 61 142 15
Barrett 60 308 368 5.0 201 2.8 179 0 31 164 15
Quickley 58 279 337 4.2 279 3.4 166 0 80 100 14
Grimes 49 180 229 3.2 150 2.1 177 0 47 69 26
Hart 47 129 176 7.0 90 3.6 62 1 34 38 12
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 267 288 555 9.4 53 .9 160 0 56 41 109
Toppin 29 158 187 2.8 66 1.0 68 0 23 38 12
Fournier 4 45 49 1.8 36 1.3 46 0 16 22 3
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.7 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 209 327 536 6.5 102 1.2 213 0 53 66 64
McBride 13 37 50 .8 72 1.1 60 0 37 25 8
Sims 99 143 242 4.7 25 .5 96 0 15 27 28
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Keels 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 1031 2790 3821 46.6 1880 22.9 1666 2 527 988 340
OPPONENTS 830 2617 3447 42.0 2062 25.1 1694 1 496 988 370
