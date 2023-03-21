Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

New York Knicks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 73 35.9 633-1372 .461 212-612 391-515 .759 1869 25.6
Brunson 64 34.9 543-1116 .487 123-298 312-373 .836 1521 23.8
Barrett 66 34.0 465-1068 .435 112-353 262-352 .744 1304 19.8
Quickley 72 28.4 345-780 .442 137-384 159-193 .824 986 13.7
Hart 16 30.4 63-104 .606 20-36 32-41 .780 178 11.1
Grimes 62 29.0 212-473 .448 114-317 64-81 .790 602 9.7
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 51 27.3 164-239 .686 0-0 49-100 .490 377 7.4
Fournier 23 18.0 53-151 .351 33-102 18-21 .857 157 6.8
Toppin 58 14.3 134-319 .420 62-190 29-37 .784 359 6.2
Rose 27 12.5 61-159 .384 19-63 11-12 .917 152 5.6
Hartenstein 73 19.6 151-292 .517 8-36 44-59 .746 354 4.8
McBride 56 12.0 67-186 .360 37-119 26-38 .684 197 3.5
Sims 49 15.8 80-104 .769 0-1 12-16 .750 172 3.5
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Keels 2 2.0 1-3 .333 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
TEAM 73 243.8 3040-6519 .466 902-2583 1441-1876 .768 8423 115.4
OPPONENTS 73 243.8 2965-6477 .458 942-2701 1349-1734 .778 8221 112.6
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 139 604 743 10.2 299 4.1 223 1 47 208 19
Brunson 37 189 226 3.5 395 6.2 144 0 57 127 15
Barrett 55 281 336 5.1 178 2.7 164 0 29 146 13
Quickley 52 243 295 4.1 229 3.2 147 0 63 82 12
Hart 32 80 112 7.0 63 3.9 43 0 22 25 6
Grimes 41 150 191 3.1 116 1.9 154 0 36 62 26
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 219 243 462 9.1 43 .8 141 0 48 32 82
Fournier 4 41 45 2.0 35 1.5 43 0 14 19 3
Toppin 26 134 160 2.8 44 .8 56 0 17 32 10
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.7 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 198 289 487 6.7 73 1.0 188 0 43 58 55
McBride 13 34 47 .8 63 1.1 52 0 33 21 7
Sims 93 139 232 4.7 24 .5 92 0 15 26 28
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Keels 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 924 2496 3420 46.8 1631 22.3 1501 1 449 878 289
OPPONENTS 771 2334 3105 42.5 1813 24.8 1524 1 439 867 323
