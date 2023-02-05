New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104

Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason