New Orleans 113, Dallas 106

Green 1-5 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 0-0 17, Powell 5-6 2-4 12, Doncic 4-14 6-8 15, Irving 10-24 3-3 27, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 6-10 2-3 15, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 0-5 0-0 0, Hardy 4-5 1-1 11, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 14-19 106.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason