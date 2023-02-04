New Mexico St. 82, Seattle 75

Chatfield 4-6 2-2 11, Udenyi 1-2 0-2 2, Schumacher 5-12 2-2 14, Tyson 8-23 4-4 24, Grigsby 6-16 2-2 17, Dawson 1-3 2-2 5, Williamson 1-7 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Reiley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 12-14 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason