New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 7-15 0-0 17, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Coulibaly 4-11 4-5 12, Hammond 4-11 1-2 10, Hikim 2-4 5-6 9, Watkins 4-7 0-0 9, Withers 0-3 0-0 0, O'Connor 0-0 3-4 3, Morris 0-0 3-4 3, Covington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 16-21 65.

Daniels 8-16 5-6 22, Tutic 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-10 4-5 12, Herasme 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 3-11 4-4 12, Baker 5-10 0-0 14, Derry 1-3 0-0 3, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 13-15 69.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 5-13 (Al.Blunt 3-6, Hammond 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Hikim 0-1, Withers 0-2), New Hampshire 8-19 (Baker 4-8, Johnson 2-2, Daniels 1-2, Derry 1-3, Brown 0-2, Herasme 0-2). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 35 (Al.Blunt, Coulibaly 7), New Hampshire 33 (Daniels 13). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 12 (Al.Blunt, Hammond 3), New Hampshire 16 (Brown 10). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 15, New Hampshire 17. A_804 (3,000).