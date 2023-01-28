New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 7-15 0-0 17, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Coulibaly 4-11 4-5 12, Hammond 4-11 1-2 10, Hikim 2-4 5-6 9, Watkins 4-7 0-0 9, Withers 0-3 0-0 0, O'Connor 0-0 3-4 3, Morris 0-0 3-4 3, Covington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 16-21 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason