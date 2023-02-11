Nevada 77, Fresno St. 66

Andre 4-4 2-4 10, J.Baker 7-17 0-0 17, Hill 6-17 4-4 20, Colimerio 2-6 0-0 5, Holland 1-3 0-0 3, Yap 4-8 2-3 11, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-11 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason