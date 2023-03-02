NC State 83, Syracuse 58

Lewis 5-7 1-2 11, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, Fair 4-17 2-2 11, Perkins 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-5 2-2 2, Saniaa Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Hyman 5-15 4-4 15, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Woolley 5-13 3-3 14, Totals 21-64 13-15 58
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason