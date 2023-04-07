N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Orioles second. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to deep center field to Aaron Judge. Gunnar Henderson singles to right field. Ramon Urias walks. Gunnar Henderson to second. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Ramon Urias to third. Gunnar Henderson scores. Austin Hays reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Adam Frazier to second. Ramon Urias scores. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Hays out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 0.

Orioles third. Adley Rutschman walks. Anthony Santander doubles to deep right field. Adley Rutschman to third. Ryan Mountcastle out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Aaron Judge. Adley Rutschman scores. Gunnar Henderson doubles to deep center field. Anthony Santander scores. Ramon Urias called out on strikes. Adam Frazier walks. Austin Hays pops out to Jose Trevino.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 4, Yankees 0.

Yankees fourth. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Gleyber Torres lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Jose Trevino walks. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Franchy Cordero homers to center field. Jose Trevino scores. Oswaldo Cabrera scores. Anthony Volpe strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Yankees 3.

Yankees sixth. Giancarlo Stanton singles to left field. Gleyber Torres walks. Oswaldo Cabrera doubles to deep right center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Gillaspie to Ryan Mountcastle. Isiah Kiner-Falefa pinch-hitting for Franchy Cordero. Isiah Kiner-Falefa pops out to first base to Ryan Mountcastle. Anthony Volpe strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Orioles sixth. Austin Hays called out on strikes. Jorge Mateo singles to deep left field. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Jorge Mateo to third. Adley Rutschman singles to left center field. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 5.

Orioles seventh. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Gunnar Henderson called out on strikes. Ryan Mountcastle steals second. Ramon Urias doubles to deep center field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Ramon Urias to third. Ramon Urias scores. Austin Hays walks. Jorge Mateo grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Yankees 5.

Yankees eighth. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep left field. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to right field. Gleyber Torres to second. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Gleyber Torres out at third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Yankees 6.