N.Y. Knicks 142, Brooklyn 118

Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 13-18 0-0 33, Claxton 3-7 3-4 9, Bridges 6-13 8-8 21, Dinwiddie 3-10 5-5 11, O'Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 2-2 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 5, Curry 4-10 1-1 10, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 6-13 2-2 15. Totals 42-90 19-20 118.

Barrett 5-11 3-5 15, Randle 7-15 3-5 21, Robinson 6-6 1-3 13, Brunson 15-18 4-4 39, Grimes 8-12 0-0 22, Toppin 1-4 0-0 2, Hartenstein 3-6 2-2 8, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 2-3 0-0 4, Keels 1-2 0-0 3, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 6-12 1-2 15. Totals 54-89 14-21 142.

Brooklyn 29 28 30 31 — 118 New York 47 34 29 32 — 142

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-39 (Johnson 7-11, Harris 2-2, Bridges 1-2, Sharpe 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Thomas 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Curry 1-7, Dinwiddie 0-3), New York 20-35 (Grimes 6-9, Brunson 5-6, Randle 4-8, Barrett 2-2, Quickley 2-5, Keels 1-2, Hart 0-1, Toppin 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 31 (Claxton 8), New York 46 (Robinson 10). Assists_Brooklyn 26 (Dinwiddie 10), New York 28 (Randle 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 21, New York 21. A_19,812 (19,812)