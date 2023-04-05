N.Y. Knicks 138, Indiana 129

Hart 2-5 1-2 6, Toppin 11-18 5-5 32, Robinson 6-13 2-7 14, Grimes 14-23 3-4 36, Quickley 14-26 4-5 39, Hartenstein 4-6 0-0 8, Fournier 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 52-100 16-25 138.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason