N.Y. Knicks 126, Utah 120

Markkanen 9-23 8-10 29, Olynyk 4-7 2-2 11, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Clarkson 10-23 3-3 24, Sexton 6-12 2-5 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 4-5 0-0 9, Agbaji 2-2 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 8-12 6-8 23. Totals 45-88 21-28 120.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason