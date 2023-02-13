N.Y. Knicks 124, Brooklyn 106

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 9, Johnson 5-10 2-3 14, Claxton 4-8 3-5 11, Bridges 2-8 2-4 7, Dinwiddie 8-21 9-9 28, O'Neale 2-5 2-2 8, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Watanabe 1-1 2-2 4, Sharpe 4-4 1-4 9, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Thomas 2-8 3-4 7. Totals 35-78 24-33 106.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason