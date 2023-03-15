N.Y. Knicks 123, Portland 107

Barrett 8-13 5-7 22, Randle 8-20 8-10 24, Robinson 1-2 0-2 2, Grimes 1-3 1-2 4, Quickley 8-14 6-7 26, Toppin 4-6 0-0 11, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 6-13 2-2 16, McBride 6-8 2-4 18. Totals 42-81 24-34 123.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason