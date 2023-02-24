N.Y. Knicks 115, Washington 109

Barrett 5-10 3-4 14, Randle 16-29 7-7 46, Robinson 5-6 0-0 10, Brunson 6-20 1-1 13, Grimes 2-4 0-0 5, Toppin 1-4 0-0 2, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 2-6 1-2 5, Quickley 6-11 1-2 16. Totals 45-92 13-16 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason