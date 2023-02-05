N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97

Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Tucker 4-6 0-0 10, Embiid 6-16 18-19 31, Harden 4-11 4-6 12, Melton 5-7 1-3 14, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 1-5 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Maxey 4-8 4-5 12. Totals 30-74 30-36 97.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason