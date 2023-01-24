N.Y. Knicks 105, Cleveland 103

E.Mobley 6-11 0-0 12, Okoro 3-5 2-3 9, Allen 12-17 0-0 24, Garland 6-17 8-10 22, Mitchell 9-24 0-0 24, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 3-6 1-3 9, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 40-87 11-16 103.

Barrett 5-12 3-4 16, Randle 11-21 6-7 36, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 5-13 3-4 14, Grimes 4-9 0-0 10, Toppin 4-6 1-2 11, Hartenstein 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 1-2 1-3 3, Quickley 4-8 0-1 9. Totals 37-75 14-21 105.

Cleveland 27 24 24 28 — 103 New York 34 19 27 25 — 105

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 12-33 (Mitchell 6-14, LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-6, Okoro 1-3, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Love 0-1, Osman 0-1), New York 17-33 (Randle 8-12, Barrett 3-5, Toppin 2-3, Grimes 2-7, Quickley 1-2, Brunson 1-3, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 41 (Allen 12), New York 42 (Randle 13). Assists_Cleveland 29 (Mitchell 8), New York 25 (Quickley 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, New York 18. A_19,812 (19,812)