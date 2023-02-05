Mount St. Mary's 79, Quinnipiac 75

Adebayo 0-2 0-0 0, Cordilia 11-13 0-0 22, Tinsley 2-5 2-2 6, Benjamin 10-17 0-0 23, Leffew 0-5 4-4 4, Gibson 4-6 0-0 10, Lipscomb 4-7 2-2 12, Barton 1-5 0-0 2, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 8-8 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason