Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Mount St. Mary's 74, Manhattan 69

Cordilia 6-7 0-0 12, Jefferson 3-8 2-4 8, Benjamin 5-11 8-12 21, Leffew 6-14 2-2 16, Thomas 3-4 2-2 10, Tinsley 1-5 2-4 4, Lipscomb 1-3 0-0 3, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-24 74.

MANHATTAN (12-17)

Cisse 2-4 1-2 5, Roberts 7-9 0-0 14, Brennen 6-13 0-0 15, Nelson 8-12 1-4 17, Watson 2-8 0-0 4, Stewart 3-15 1-1 9, Padgett 0-3 0-0 0, Hayun 1-2 0-0 3, Jewell 0-0 0-0 0, Glassman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 3-7 69.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary's 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary's 8-18 (Benjamin 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Leffew 2-6, Lipscomb 1-2, Tinsley 0-2), Manhattan 6-21 (Brennen 3-6, Stewart 2-9, Hayun 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Padgett 0-1, Watson 0-2). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary's 36 (Jefferson 11), Manhattan 24 (Roberts 10). Assists_Mount St. Mary's 9 (Leffew, Thomas 3), Manhattan 13 (Nelson 7). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary's 12, Manhattan 21. A_1,864 (2,345).

More for you
Written By