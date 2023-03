Anthony Souffle/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer will keep on pushing the sport's international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions.

The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, said Saturday that it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries. MLS and England's Premier League proposed having injured players be assessed for a longer period and have the potential to rejoin the match.