Mississippi 54, Stanford 49

Davis 4-13 3-4 12, Scott 3-6 5-6 11, Singleton 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 5-18 2-2 13, Taylor 1-4 1-2 3, Collins 1-8 0-0 2, Igbokwe 0-4 0-0 0, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-5 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 11-14 54
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason