Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins second. Trevor Larnach singles to second base. Jose Miranda singles to deep left field. Trevor Larnach to second. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Massey to Vinnie Pasquantino. Jose Miranda to second. Trevor Larnach to third. Joey Gallo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Miranda to third. Trevor Larnach out at home. Ryan Jeffers singles to shallow right field. Joey Gallo to third. Jose Miranda scores. Michael A. Taylor hit by pitch. Ryan Jeffers to second. Max Kepler lines out to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 1, Royals 0.

Royals second. Salvador Perez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Joey Gallo. Michael Massey lines out to shortstop to Carlos Correa. Edward Olivares homers to left field. Kyle Isbel grounds out to first base to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Royals 1.

Twins fourth. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon lines out to left field to Edward Olivares. Joey Gallo doubles to deep right field. Ryan Jeffers singles to center field. Joey Gallo scores. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Royals 1.

Twins sixth. Joey Gallo homers to center field. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Vinnie Pasquantino. Michael A. Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Vinnie Pasquantino. Michael A. Taylor to third. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 1.

Twins seventh. Byron Buxton singles to left field. Trevor Larnach singles to center field. Byron Buxton to second. Jose Miranda reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trevor Larnach to second. Byron Buxton out at third. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Miranda out at second. Trevor Larnach to third. Joey Gallo homers to right field. Kyle Farmer scores. Trevor Larnach scores. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Vinnie Pasquantino.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Royals 1.

Royals seventh. Edward Olivares grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Gallo. Kyle Isbel called out on strikes. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Matt Duffy homers to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Royals 3.

Twins eighth. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Kyle Isbel. Max Kepler called out on strikes. Carlos Correa singles to shallow right field. Byron Buxton singles to center field. Carlos Correa to third. Trevor Larnach singles to right field. Byron Buxton to third. Carlos Correa scores. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 7, Royals 3.

Royals ninth. Michael Massey doubles to deep right field. Edward Olivares singles to center field. Michael Massey scores. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to deep right center field to Max Kepler. Matt Duffy grounds out to third base, Jose Miranda to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Royals 4.