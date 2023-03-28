Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115

Anderson 5-10 3-4 15, McDaniels 8-15 3-4 20, Gobert 5-9 6-8 16, A.Edwards 6-15 4-8 17, Conley 6-8 3-4 16, Reid 7-12 2-4 18, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3, Nowell 6-11 1-2 14. Totals 44-86 22-34 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason