Minnesota 119, Golden State 114

Thompson 3-13 6-6 14, Wiggins 7-13 1-2 16, D.Green 5-10 0-3 10, Curry 8-21 8-9 29, Poole 4-13 9-10 18, Kuminga 4-8 1-2 10, Lamb 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 4-5 2-2 10, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 38-91 27-34 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason