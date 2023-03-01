Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Anderson 6-12 0-0 12, McDaniels 8-12 2-2 20, Gobert 7-11 2-6 16, Conley 2-8 0-0 6, Edwards 6-18 4-5 18, Prince 4-11 1-2 10, Reid 4-6 4-7 12, Alexander-Walker 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 13-22 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason